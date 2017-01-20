Obama speaks out on Trump’s travel ban; read the full statement

President Barack Obama, first lady Michelle Obama, President-elect Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand at the White House in Washington, Friday, Jan. 20, 2017. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

By Debbie Lord

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Former President Barack Obama issued a statement on Monday in favor of those who are protesting the travel ban President Donald Trump ordered on Friday.

The order temporarily suspends for 90 days all immigration for citizens of seven majority-Muslim countries. It suspends immigration from Syria indefinitely. The Trump administration has denied it is targeting Muslims with the order, saying Monday that most Muslim-majority countries are not covered by the ban.

The statement from Obama was his first public one he has made since leaving office on Jan. 20.

White House press secretary Sean Spicer did not respond to requests for comment during a press conference today.

Here is the full statement:

"President Obama is heartened by the level of engagement taking place in communities around the country. In his final official speech as president, he spoke about the important role of citizen and how all Americans have a responsibility to be the guardians of our democracy — not just during an election but every day.

"Citizens exercising their constitutional right to assemble, organize, and have their voices heard by their elected officials is exactly what we expect to see when American values are at stake.

"With regard to comparisons to President Obama's foreign policy decisions, as we've heard before, the president fundamentally disagrees with the notion of discriminating against individuals because of their faith or religion."