Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:01 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KATY, Texas —
Norma McCorvey, who was the central figure in the country's landmark legal case on abortion, has died at the age of 69.
McCorvey died Saturday from a heart ailment, according to The Washington Post.
McCorvey was plaintiff Jane Roe in the 1973 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Roe v. Wade that established a constitutional right to an abortion. Later in life, she became a born-again Christian, was associated with the pro-life group Operation Rescue and announced that she opposed abortion after the first trimester.
She wrote two memoirs and in 2009, was arrested at a protest during hearings on Sonia Sotomayor’s nomination to the Supreme Court.
