Updated: 3:31 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 3:05 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017

No school for Arthur Blank's daughter, classmates the day after Super Bowl

Falcons
ATLANTA, GA - JANUARY 22: TV personality Terry Bradshaw speaks to Matt Ryan #2 and Julio Jones #11 of the Atlanta Falcons after defeating the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Championship Game at the Georgia Dome on January 22, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. The Falcons defeated the Packers 44-21. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

By Kailyn Thomas

WSBTV.com

ATLANTA —

Who wants to go to school the day after the Super Bowl? Not the kids at Pace Academy in Atlanta. 

The school posted a video where a student asks the Head of School, Fred Assaf, if they can get out of school on Feb. 6 because they will be up late cheering on the Falcons. 

When Assaf doesn't budge, the student takes it to the top -- her father, Falcons owner Arthur Blank. 

Blank insists everyone should be off Monday, and Assaf agrees. 

So, Pace Academy will officially be closed Monday, Feb. 6 so the students can support the Falcons on Super Bowl Sunday.

Blank, 74, has six biological children. Pace Academy is a private school in Atlanta that serves pre-first through 12th grades.  

Mr. Assaf and a few of his Falcons-loving friends are here to answer the question on everyone's minds: WILL WE HAVE SCHOOL THE DAY AFTER THE SUPER BOWL?? Watch to find out... and go, Atlanta Falcons! #RiseUp

Posted by Pace Academy on Friday, January 27, 2017

 
 

