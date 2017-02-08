Nik Wallenda uninjured when 5 fall from high wire during practice

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. —
Five people fell from a high wire 25 feet above the ground during practice for an act during for Circus Sarasota.
Nik Wallenda, of the famed The Flying Wallenda tight rope-walking family, did not fall and was not hurt, the Herald Tribune and other media outlets reported.
Despite Wallenda being unscathed, four performers were seriously injured and were taken to an area hospital, the newspaper reported.
A total of eight people were on the wire at the time of the accident and were practicing the human pyramid act, WFLA reported.
Wallenda was the "anchor" of the pyramid.
According to WFLA, one of the performers lost their balance and caused the others to fall 20 to 25 feet.
It happened at the Circus Arts Conservatory in Sarasota, Florida.
For more information, click here.
