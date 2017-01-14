Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 6:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017 | Posted: 6:36 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, 2017

Nicole Kidman clarifies call for nation to unite behind Donald Trump

Related

View Larger
Kidman says comments about Trump support weren't endorsement photo
Nicole Kidman (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)
Nicole Kidman thinks it’s time we all get behind President-elect Trump

President-elect Donald Trump headlines

More

National Election Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Carlin Becker

Rare.us

Actress Nicole Kidman clarified her comments on President-elect Donald Trump and the 2016 election results after coming under fire for suggesting that the nation should unify behind the incoming president.

>> Read more trending stories

“I just say, [Trump's] now elected, and we as a country need to support whoever’s the president because that’s what the country’s based on,” Kidman, who has dual citizenship in Australia, said during an interview with the BBC.

>> PREVIOUS STORY: Nicole Kidman thinks it’s time we all get behind President-elect Trump

Many who heard her statement – especially Trump's critics – lashed out at the actress on social media, so in a new interview with “Access Hollywood,” Kidman took the time to clear the air.

“I was trying to stress that I believe in democracy and the American Constitution. It’s that simple,” she said when pressed about the matter. “I’m just, I’m out of it now. That’s what I said. It’s that simple.”

>> Watch the clip here

 
 

Trending News

 
 