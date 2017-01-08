Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
By Nick Cole
SEC Country
TAMPA, Fla. —
Nick Saban coached the Alabama Crimson Tide to the brink of his sixth national championship, but a last-second touchdown from Clemson spoiled those plans.
The Tigers beat the Crimson Tide 35-31 in the College Football Playoff national championship game on Monday night.
Here’s what Saban had to say in the moments following the heartbreaking loss for the Crimson Tide, as told to ESPN’s Tom Rinaldi:
“I told the players that I was really proud of what they were able to accomplish this year. One game doesn’t define who you are and I think we have a team of winners. They’ve represented themselves that way all year long, and I’m proud of their accomplishments. For our seniors, they’ve won three SEC championships in a row, been to three straight playoffs, won the national championship.
"It was a tough way for the team to lose, but we had our opportunities to stop them and didn’t do it. They made some plays down the stretch and some great catches. We didn’t make the plays we needed to make.”
Rinaldi asked him what the difference was in the game:
“I think they made some really good plays at the end of the game and Deshaun Watson was an outstanding player and played fantastic. They were a good team in two-minute. We needed to make a play and didn’t. Getting a penalty in that situation doesn’t help either.”
Nick Saban on changing offensive coordinators the week of the title game: pic.twitter.com/nNJkZJlsao— Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) January 10, 2017
Nick Saban to ESPN: "One game doesn't define who you are."— Marq Burnett (@Marq_Burnett) January 10, 2017
Saban: "Give credit to Clemson. We had our chances and we couldn't get done what we needed to do."— Cecil Hurt (@CecilHurt) January 10, 2017
Nick Saban to Terry and his family in the press conference, "Sorry, guys."— Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) January 10, 2017
