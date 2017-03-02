New Zealand offering free trips for job interviews

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 4:52 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017 | Posted: 4:41 p.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By Ryan DiPentima and Palm Beach Post
Do you consider yourself to be a tech expert? If so, New Zealand has an offer for you.
According to Money, the tech industry in Wellington, New Zealand is offering a free trip to job candidates who can help the city add nearly 100 tech professionals in an effort to bolster the country’s tech scene. They are looking for software developers, creative directors, product managers, analysts and digital strategists.
In an event labeled the “global talent attraction programme,” Wellington will host a week-long trip for 100 candidates that will include meet-ups with other members of the tech industry, trips around the city and prearranged interviews from May 8-11.
Prospective candidates will register online, and tech firms will nominate their favorite candidates. From there, the most-nominated candidates will be selected for the trip and at the end of the week, tech companies will make job offers.
Read more at Money.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}