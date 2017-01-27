New York police rescue more than 100 puppies from truck crash

By Jared Leone

New York police rescued more than 100 puppies from an overturned truck on Tuesday.

The truck driver, Emily Woodrum, was delivering 104 puppies to area pet stores when she lost control of the vehicle, according to WMGT.

The puppies, which are of various breeds, were taken to a local veterinarian by the Finger Lakes SPCA. One puppy suffered a fractured jaw and another had a broken leg.

While SPCA officials believe that the animals came from a puppy mill, veterinarians did not see any indication of animal cruelty or health issues with the puppies.

“While we too abhor puppy mills, we know of no means to legally confiscate animals only because there is a strong likelihood that a puppy came from one,” the SPCA wrote in a Facebook post. “A formal release of ownership for these animals is being pursued.”

All but four of the puppies were released back to the transport company by Wednesday, the SPCA said.