New satellite provides detailed imagery of Earth

By Megan McClellan

Fox23.com

​A new satellite launched last year is starting to be a game changer in the world of meteorology.

GOES-16 is part of a new generation of technology that's bringing more detailed images of the Earth to scientists and space observers.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said GOES-16 will provide the same type of images and data as current satellites, but the images will be in much more detail.

That will help scientists track hurricane forecasts and show the intensity of the storms, give earlier warnings of thunderstorms and tornadoes, help plan flight routes affected by weather and improve air quality warnings.

The satellite has four times greater resolution and a five times faster speed than older equipment.

GOES-16 will provide multiple images at the same time, scanning the continental U.S. every 5 minutes, adding active or severe weather scanning every 30-60 seconds and a look at the Western Hemisphere every 15 minutes, producing the images simultaneously.