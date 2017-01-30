Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 6:07 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 | Posted: 4:35 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2017
By Amanda O'Donnell and Austin American-Statesman
Nearly $900,000 has been raised to help rebuild the mosque that was destroyed by a fire in Victoria on Saturday, according to a GoFundMe page.
The page, which was created the same day as the fire, had estimated the total rebuilding costs “based on rough engineering estimates and the original cost of construction” to be around $850,000. In just one day, that amount was met and surpassed by donors. The page has been shared nearly 89,000 times on Facebook.
The mosque posted on Facebook earlier today asking for recommendations for demolition companies.
Requesting recommendations & information for demolition companies. Thank you!Posted by Victoria Islamic Center on Monday, January 30, 2017
According to the Victoria Advocate, the cause of the fire remains undetermined but is being investigated. The mosque’s spokesman asked that the public not to “politicize the situation.”
