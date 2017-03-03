National Tartar Sauce Day makes its debut

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 5:58 a.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Bob D'Angelo
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
There’s something fishy about today’s celebration.
That’s because Friday is the inaugural National Tartar Sauce Day. The registrar at National Day Calendar designated the first Friday after Lent as the day to celebrate tartar sauce.
Most people use tartar sauce on seafood, but others use it as dip for their french fries, according to a survey by the Big Boy restaurant chain, which is based in Cincinnati.
Friday is also National Cold Cuts Day, National Anthem Day, National Speech and Debate Education Day, National Salesperson Day, National Employee Appreciation Day, National I Want You To Be Happy Day, and National Day of Unplugging, according to the National Day Calendar website.
Cincinnati-based Frisch’s had a hand in proclaiming National Tartar Sauce Day, and in a release said the restaurant chain had produced 1.7 million gallons of the white sauce since 1946.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}