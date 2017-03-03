Natalie Portman welcomes baby girl

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Choreographer Benjamin Millepied and actor Natalie Portman attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 29: Choreographer Benjamin Millepied and actor Natalie Portman attend The 23rd Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 29, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. 26592_012 (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TNT)

By Carlin Becker

Courtesy of Rare.us

Natalie Portman and her husband have had their second child together.

“Natalie Portman and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia Millepied, on February 22,” her rep confirmed to PEOPLE. “Mother and baby are happy and healthy.”

The proud parents, who married in 2012, are already mother and father to 5-year-old son Aleph. Portman kept a pretty low profile during her pregnancy, skipping out on attending the 2017 Independent Spirit Awards and the Oscars. At the time, she claimed to be unable to attend because she was expecting, but now we know her daughter was born just days before the events.

The private actress opened up about motherhood in The New York Times’ T Magazine last year when she said, “[Parenthood] made me much calmer under stress, because there’s that weird parent thing you develop, that when things get really bad, your voice gets calm and your blood pressure slows, and you can make everything okay again.”

Portman and Millepied will likely raise their new bundle of joy in Los Angeles, where they moved to in July after living in Paris for two years. She also plans to return to work “as soon as possible,” Marie Claire magazine reported.