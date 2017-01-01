By Jennifer Brett

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Muhammad Ali Jr., son of the late boxing great, reportedly was detained at the Fort Lauderdale airport and grilled about his religion upon arriving from a trip to Jamaica, USA Today reports.

Ali and his mother “were pulled aside while going through customs because of their Arabic-sounding names, according to family friend and lawyer Chris Mancini,” the newspaper reported.

Ali was questioned for about two hours during the incident Feb. 7. Khalilah Camacho-Ali, his mother, was let go after showing officials a picture with her late husband. The elder Ali died last year at 74 after decades of dealing with Parkinson’s disease.