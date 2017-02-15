MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' bans Kellyanne Conway

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 1:12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2017
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
If you haven't noticed counselor to the president, Kellyanne Conway on MSNBC's morning show recently, you haven't just missed her interviews.
Apparently Conway has been banned from the show "Morning Joe," The Washington Post and other media outlets are reporting.
Mika Brzezinski said, "We know for a fact she tries to book herself on this show. I won't do it, [because] I don't believe in fake news or information that is not true. And that is -- every time I've ever seen her on television, something's askew , off or incorrect."
"At times in recent days, Kellyanne Conway has struggled to be on the same page, to say the least, as the rest of the staff in the White House," Brzezinski said.
The New York Daily News said the comment was made in reference over the resignation of national security advisor Michael Flynn.
CNN also passed on allowing Conway on its weekend news talk show "State of the Union."
CNN tweeted that it was offered to use Conway and declined. Brzezinski responded to the post that the show wasn't the first.
">February 6, 2017
.@CNNPR@KellyannePolls you are not the first.— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika)@CNNPR@KellyannePolls you are not the first.— Mika Brzezinski (@morningmika) February 6, 2017
.
Conway tweeted she could not attend due to family issues but was invited to appear on CNN in the following days.
">February 6, 2017
False. I could do no live Sunday shows this week BC of family. Plus, I was invited onto CNN today & tomorrow. CNN Brass on those emails https://t.co/LVOUWIytLK— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls)https://t.co/LVOUWIytLK— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) February 6, 2017
False. I could do no live Sunday shows this week BC of family. Plus, I was invited onto CNN today & tomorrow. CNN Brass on those emails
Joe Scarborough said that Conway doesn't only book herself on television, she's not at the administration's key meetings.
He added, "I don't even think she's saying something that she knows to be untrue. She's just saying things, just to get in front of the TV set and prove her relevance behind the scenes -- behind the scenes, she's not in these meetings."
Conway was offered the White House press secretary position but told The Washington Post that she wanted to limit her time on television, and rather focus on shaping policy.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}