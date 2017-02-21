Mother sends care packages full of trash to college son

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 3:32 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 3:25 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By WPXI.com
NEW WILMINGTON, Pa. —
When Westminster College student Connor Cox received a pair of care packages from his mother he expected to find cookies.
Instead, Cox found the box was full of empty soda cans, used tissues and other trash. Confused, he opened the second box and found even more trash inside.
"I got two boxes, and I opened one, and it had food in it, and I realized there wasn't food in the other one," Cox, 18, told ABC News. "It was a bunch of trash, tissues (and) soda cans."
He called home to see if his mother had made some kind of mistake. Her reply? "That's the trash you were supposed to take out."
">January 30, 2017
Thought my mom was sending me a care package... but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out. pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP— Connor Cox (@thedeal_5)pic.twitter.com/UetdT5UoVP— Connor Cox (@thedeal_5) January 30, 2017
Thought my mom was sending me a care package... but instead she sent me a box of trash i was supposed to take out.
Turns out he'd forgotten to empty the trash can in his room, so his mother was teaching him a lesson.
Cox posted a photo of the package on Twitter.
"Thought my mom was sending me a care package, but instead she sent me a box of trash I was supposed to take out," he wrote.
Cox, who is the only boy of four siblings, says his mother is a good mother with a good sense of humor.
But taking out the trash may not be the only chore Cox has trouble with.
"Laundry is definitely the hardest thing to do consistently in college," he wrote on Twitter on Tuesday.
">February 21, 2017
Laundry is definitely the hardest thing to do consistently in college.— Connor Cox (@thedeal_5)February 21, 2017
Laundry is definitely the hardest thing to do consistently in college.— Connor Cox (@thedeal_5)
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}