Mother says teen could have died during bathroom beating

By Carl Willis

WSBTV.com

A DeKalb County mother says her son could have died after he was taken into a bathroom at his school and was attacked. All while onlookers recorded the incident and spread it on social media.

Travail Bennett, 14, suffers from cardiac disease and had blue baby syndrome when he was born.

"Travail has already died once, at the age of 6 months. He was misdiagnosed with a serious heart injury," mother Lacina Bennett said.

That’s why the mother said it hurt her so deeply seeing her son being beaten up.

Cellphone video shows Travail being hit repeatedly on Lithonia High School's campus Tuesday.

You do see Travail throw punches in the video, but his mother said that's to defend himself, because she knows if he was kicked or punched in the chest, he could have had a heart attack.

“We've already faced three times seeing my child on an operating table, so to see him put in that position and him not being the aggressor, it takes me to a dark place. It just takes me back to that little boy who was laying on the operating table,” Bennett said.