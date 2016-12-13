Mother dies, daughters injured in ski lift accident

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:54 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30, 2016
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
GRANBY, Colo. —
A Texas mother died and her daughters were injured when they fell from a Colorado ski lift Thursday morning.
The three people fell about 25 feet from a ski lift at Granby Ranch around 9:30 a.m., according to KMGH.
The woman, 40, was pronounced dead at a hospital, Schelly Olson, a spokeswoman for the Grand County Sheriff’s Office, told CNN. The 9-year-old daughter was taken to a children’s hospital, and the 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital.
Accidents like this are rare. It is the first fatal ski lift accident since 2002, according to KMGH.
The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board is investigating. The lift will reopen when it’s deemed safe, the board told KCNC.
