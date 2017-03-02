Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 7:01 a.m. Thursday, March 2, 2017
By WPXI.com
BUTLER, Pa. —
Video cameras captured a woman passing something to her son while they were waiting for his court hearing on aggravated assault charges, authorities said.
Butler City police said the substance that Tina Rivera gave her son, Ryan Mullen, was drugs. In the video, Mullen is seen turning his back and popping something into his mouth. Authorities said someone in the room noticed their interaction and alerted officers.
“In a perfect world, the prisoners aren't supposed to be touching. There is supposed to be no interaction, but it's not a perfect world,” Butler City Deputy Police Chief Dave Adams said.
Police said Mullen, who came to jail drug-free a week ago, tested positive for Suboxone, which treats opiate addiction, after the incident.
Rivera is now facing charges, and her son had additional charges added as a result of the video, authorities said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}