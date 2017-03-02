By WPXI.com

Video cameras captured a woman passing something to her son while they were waiting for his court hearing on aggravated assault charges, authorities said.

Butler City police said the substance that Tina Rivera gave her son, Ryan Mullen, was drugs. In the video, Mullen is seen turning his back and popping something into his mouth. Authorities said someone in the room noticed their interaction and alerted officers.

“In a perfect world, the prisoners aren't supposed to be touching. There is supposed to be no interaction, but it's not a perfect world,” Butler City Deputy Police Chief Dave Adams said.

Police said Mullen, who came to jail drug-free a week ago, tested positive for Suboxone, which treats opiate addiction, after the incident.

Rivera is now facing charges, and her son had additional charges added as a result of the video, authorities said.