PLANO, TX - JULY 13: Police officers pay their respects at the funeral service for Senior Corporal Lorne Ahrens held at Prestonwood Baptist Church in Plano, Texas. Dallas police officer Senior Cpl. Lorne Ahrens was one of five Dallas police officers who were shot and killed by a sniper during a protest in Dallas. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)

By Brianna Chambers

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

Nearly $10 million dollars was raised in private donations for the families of five slain officers who were killed in Dallas, Texas, this summer, fund organizers announced Tuesday.

Sr. Cpl. Lorne Ahrens, Officer Michael Krol, Sgt. Michael Smith, Officer Brent Thompson and Officer Patricio Zamarripa were killed in the line of duty during a Black Lives Matter march on July 7 by a sniper who had previously served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

The Assist the Officer Foundation and The Dallas Foundation received more than 6,000 contributions ranging from $5 to more than $250,000 to help create trusts for the families of the slain officers, The Associated Press reported.

Funds raised will also benefit nine other officers who were injured in the attack.

"We owe a tremendous amount of gratitude to the officers who lost or risked their lives to keep us safe," Dallas Mayor Mike Rawlings said Tuesday during a news conference. "Out of one of the darkest days in our city's history, we have seen an incredible outpouring of love and support from organizations and individuals all over the world."

A separate fundraiser hosted by the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation raised more than $610,000 in five days for the families of the slain officers.

"People were so upset and so moved by the heroism of the police officers and the sacrifice the families would be making that they wanted to assist us," Tunnel to Towers chief operating officer John Hodge said, according to KDAF.

The money raised by Tunnel to Towers went toward paying off the mortgages on Officer Smith's and Officer Thompson's houses, finding a home for Officer Zamarripa's family and giving $100,000 each to the families of Officers Aherns and Krol, KDAF reported.