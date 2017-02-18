Monopoly says game over for thimble

By Jared Leone

Monopoly players can still pass go, end up in jail or take a walk on the Boardwalk, just without the thimble.

The game token, one of the original pieces from the Depression-era board game’s creation, was not popular enough with fans who voted on updating the pieces, according to game maker Hasbro.

“Despite being an integral part of day-to-day life when the token was originally added to the game in 1935, the lucky Thimble has lost its ‘shine’ with today’s fans, and will be retired from the game,” the company told PBS NewsHour.

There were 4 million votes cast in the contest which ended Jan. 31.

The original pieces -- the race car, thimble, boot, top hat and battleship -- as well as the Scottie dog, horse and rider, and wheelbarrow, which replaced the lantern, purse and rocking horse in the 1950s, could all be replaced.

New pieces could include emojis, a penguin, rubber ducky, sunglasses or scooter.

The cat replaced the iron in a fan vote in 2013 but could be replaced when the final results are revealed March 19 -- World Monopoly Day.

The eight winning game pieces will be packed into Monopoly board games in August, according to the Providence Journal.

“Only time will tell if fans will decide to stay with the classics, keep a few favorites or pick an entirely new lineup of tokens,” Jonathan Berkowitz, senior vice president of marketing for Hasbro Gaming, said in a release.