Updated: 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017 | Posted: 3:44 a.m. Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2017

Monica Crowley passes on Trump White House post amid plagiarism allegations

This Dec. 15, 2016, file photo shows Monica Crowley in the lobby of Trump Tower in New York. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

By Douglas Barclay

Rare.us

WASHINGTON —

Monica Crowley will not be joining the Trump administration as previously believed, The Washington Times reported Monday.

“After much reflection, I have decided to remain in New York to pursue other opportunities and will not be taking a position in the incoming administration,” Crowley said in a statement to the Times.

“I greatly appreciate being asked to be part of President-elect Trump’s team, and I will continue to enthusiastically support him and his agenda for American renewal.”

Earlier in the month, CNN and other media outlets reported that passages from Crowley’s 2012 book, “What the (Bleep) Just Happened,” and 2000 dissertation had been plagiarized from other authors' works.

 
 

