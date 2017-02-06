Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 5:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017 | Posted: 5:59 p.m. Monday, Feb. 6, 2017
By HotTopics.tv
SAN DIEGO, Calif. —
A mother named her baby boy after the two officers who helped deliver him in the parking lot of a post office.
KNSD reported that Vanessa Prado and her boyfriend, Dennis Dillard, were sleeping at their San Diego-area home early Thursday morning when she suddenly started having contractions.
"I thought it was no big deal, so I just hopped in the bathtub," Prado told KNSD.
She was four weeks from her due date, but suddenly she realized her baby boy was coming. The two got into the car, and Dillard drove for a few blocks before Vanessa told him to pull over in the parking lot of a post office.
"I just said, 'I'm not going to make it, and we've got to pull over, now,'" Vanessa said.
Dennis called 911, and within two minutes San Diego Police Officers Matt Enderlin and Eric Hustad arrived and helped deliver the baby. Just minutes later, Officer Enderlin was holding the new baby boy.
"It's one of those moments you're, like, 'Wow, this really just happened right now,'" Enderlin said, adding that he made sure mother and baby were OK.
The officers accompanied the couple to the hospital, where they snapped a few pictures with the 6-pound baby boy.
Vanessa told Inside Edition she named her new son Pierce Merick Dillard. She said his middle name is in honor of Officers Hustand and Enderlin.
When you do this job, you have to be ready for anything, even delivering a baby! Great job Officers Enderlin & Hustad...Posted by San Diego Police Department on Thursday, February 2, 2017
