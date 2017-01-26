Mom of ex-'Love & Hip Hop' star possibly kidnapped, police say

By Lauren Foreman

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Police are searching for the mother of a former Atlanta reality TV star they suspect was kidnapped from her house in DeKalb County, Georgia.

Officers told WSBTV.com that they found the home of Kimberly Moore ransacked with both the back and front doors open Wednesday.

Moore, 54, is the mother of former “Love & Hip Hop Atlanta” star Chavante “Che” Mack, WSBTV.com reported.

Mack appeared on one season of the popular VH1 reality show as a new artist working with Grammy-winning music producer Stevie J.

Her mother was possibly taken between 7 and 7:45 p.m., DeKalb police Maj. Stephen Fore said.

“My mom is a sweet woman,” Mack told WSBTV.com. “She deserves to be home with her family and newborn granddaughter, and I just pray that she returns home safely."

Crime scene detectives were at the woman’s home early Thursday.

“We attempted an aerial search,” Fore said. “We also brought in the K-9 unit to track, but we were unsuccessful.”

Moore is 5-foot-5 and weighs between 160 and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.

">January 26, 2017