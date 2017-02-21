Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017 | Posted: 2:38 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017
By Theresa Seiger
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Right-wing provocateur Milo Yiannopoulos has resigned from his position at Breitbart News after controversial comments about pedophilia surfaced over the weekend and sparked outrage.
"I do not support child abuse," Yiannopoulos said Tuesday at a news conference. "It's a disgusting crime of which I have personally been a victim."
He said he plans to launch a media venture in the coming weeks and said he has been approached by other publishers since Simon & Schuster announced Monday that it had dropped Giannopoulos' upcoming book, "Dangerous."
In a statement, he praised Breitbart News for providing him with a platform that "allowed me to carry conservative and libertarian ideas to communities that would otherwise have never heard them."
In a separate statement released to The New York Times, Breitbart News said Yiannopoulos resigned Tuesday morning as an editor at Breitbart Tech.
">February 21, 2017
BREITBART statement on Milo's resignation: pic.twitter.com/Enhro1rL0p— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum)pic.twitter.com/Enhro1rL0p— Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) February 21, 2017
BREITBART statement on Milo's resignation:
"Milo Yiannopoulos' bold voice has sparked much-needed debate on important cultural topics confronting universities, the LGBTQ community, the press and the tech industry," the conservative news organization said.
He resigned amid scrutiny over previous comments that resurfaced over the weekend by the conservative Reagan Battalion blog. The blog shared video clips Sunday on Twitter in which Yiannopoulos discussed Jews, sexual consent, statutory rape, child abuse and homosexuality.
>> Related: Milo Yiannopoulos book deal canceled following remarks on pedophilia
In one of the clips shared by the Reagan Battalion blog, Yiannopoulos defends sexual relationships between men and boys as young as 13 years old. He also speaks approvingly of his own sexual relationship with a 29-year-old priest when he was 17.
"In the homosexual world, particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men — the sort of 'coming of age' relationship — those relationships in which those older men help those young boys discover who they are and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable, sort of rock, where they can't speak to their parents," he said.
He said he stepped down Tuesday to keep from taking attention away from Breitbart News.
"When your friends have done right by you, you do right by them," he said. "For me, now, that means stepping aside so my colleagues at Breitbart can get back to the great work they do."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}