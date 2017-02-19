Middle school student threw wood at Trump’s motorcade

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 11:01 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017
By Justin Price
Palm Beach Post
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. —
The person who threw a block of wood at President Donald Trump’s motorcade in South Florida on Friday was identified as a middle school student, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office said on Saturday.
The State Attorney’s Office will decide whether any charges are filed in the case, according to the press release from the sheriff’s office.
On Friday as the president and his motorcade drove from Palm Beach International Airport to Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s part-time residence and Winter White House, someone threw a small hard object at one of the passing vehicles, the release said.
Once the president had been safely escorted to his home, several members of the motorcade returned to the area look for the object and witnesses. They found a wood block measuring about 2 inches by 4 inches, according to the sheriff’s office.
A middle school student confessed to throwing the block and implicated four other students, the sheriff’s office said.
The student implicated at least four other kids, the sheriff’s office said.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}