The US-Mexico 'border-fence' runs some three hundred feet into the Pacific Ocean in this most southwestern corner of the mainland United States, across from Playas de Tijuana, Mexico (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)

By Rare.us

Lawmaker Braulio Guerra has a message for President Donald Trump and his proposed border wall.

Guerra broke out his camera to make a video atop of the border wall that separates San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico. He climbed just over 20 feet in the air.

">March 2, 2017

“It’s completely unnecessary — and it’s absurd — to build a wall that costs $15 billion,” he said in Spanish. “Look, in these eight meters, more or less eight, 10 meters, how simple it is to climb.”

And he’s not the only Mexican politician making a vocal point about the wall.

Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has repeatedly stated that neither he nor the Mexican people will pay for the border wall.

After Trump had signed an executive order for construction to begin on the 2,000-mile wall that will physically divide the United States and Mexico’s border, current Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a previously planned meeting.