Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 10:18 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017 | Posted: 9:13 p.m. Friday, March 3, 2017
By Rare.us
Lawmaker Braulio Guerra has a message for President Donald Trump and his proposed border wall.
Guerra broke out his camera to make a video atop of the border wall that separates San Diego, California, and Tijuana, Mexico. He climbed just over 20 feet in the air.
">March 2, 2017
Sencillo subir al #Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #Mexicopic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV— Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI)#Muro pero son muchos los peligros para nuestra gente. Derechos Humanos, principios y dignidad son innegociables #México🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/9PExn3RlnV— Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017
Sencillo subir al
“It’s completely unnecessary — and it’s absurd — to build a wall that costs $15 billion,” he said in Spanish. “Look, in these eight meters, more or less eight, 10 meters, how simple it is to climb.”
">March 2, 2017
Escale el Muro con EEUU. Mira @realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y dana nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d— Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI)@realDonaldTrump lo absurdo e innecesario el gasto en este proyecto que agravia y daña nuestra buena vecindad. pic.twitter.com/K2S5RI8a0d— Braulio Guerra (@BraulioPRI) March 2, 2017
Escalé el Muro con EEUU. Mira
RELATED: Lindsey Graham unified Americans with a relatable tweet about alcohol and the border wall
And he’s not the only Mexican politician making a vocal point about the wall.
Former Mexican President Vicente Fox has repeatedly stated that neither he nor the Mexican people will pay for the border wall.
After Trump had signed an executive order for construction to begin on the 2,000-mile wall that will physically divide the United States and Mexico’s border, current Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto canceled a previously planned meeting.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}