Rapper Snopp Dogg attends the game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Coliseum on November 20, 2016, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

By Crystal Bonvillian

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

An Alabama woman participating in Reddit's Secret Santa program got the surprise of her life this year when she found out who her Secret Santa was.

>> Read more trending stories

The woman, who WHNT News 19 in Huntsville identified as Erin, told the news station that she first knew something was different from previous years when Reddit administrators emailed her to inform her that her gift was on its way. Typically, she said, an automated message alerts a participant that the gift has been shipped.

She realized just how out of the ordinary her gift would be when a package showed up on her doorstep in the small Madison County community of Harvest.

"I called my husband, and I'm, like, 'I think my Secret Santa might be Snoop Dogg,'" Erin told WHNT.

>> Related: Bill Gates plays Secret Santa for Reddit user

Indeed he was. According to the news station, the rapper sent Erin several gifts and a handwritten note with a very Snoop-like message.

"What up Erin," the note began. "Merry XMizzle to you and your fam. Even a bo$$ lady like you need to kick back and relax sometimes. Hope you like these goodies I chose for you. Keep ya head up and stay on your grind in 2017."

He signed it with a flourish, "Snoop Dogg."

Dang this is dope! My Reddit secret santa turned out to be someone who lives a few miles away from me lol Posted by Aaron John Olis on Thursday, December 22, 2016

Erin told WHNT that she "freaked out" when she realized who the package was from. The gifts included a Snoop Dogg Millionaire T-shirt, Snoop Dogg slippers, a toy drone, socks -- and a package of leaves.

The leaves are green tea, Erin swears.

Photos of Snoop's note to Erin, along with her gifts, immediately went viral online.

Reddit user gets a package full of Snoop Dogg Secret Santa Awesomeness. Foshizle? My nizzle! Posted by Thephillyantshow on Saturday, December 17, 2016

Her Reddit cohorts are helping her think up an appropriate Southern-themed gift to send Snoop as a thank you.