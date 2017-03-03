Melania Trump visits hospital on Read Across America Day

MELBOURNE, FL - FEBRUARY 18: President Donald Trump and Melania Trump stand together during a campaign rally at the AeroMod International hangar at Orlando Melbourne International Airport on February 18, 2017 in Melbourne, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Thursday marked Read Across America Day. The day coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday.

To celebrate, First Lady Melania Trump surprised children at the New York Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center in New York City and read them Dr. Seuss books in his honor.

“Do you know what is today? It’s reading day,” the first lady told the children. “So it’s reading day, and I came here to encourage everyone to read and to just think about books and what you want to achieve in life and just extend your horizon and think very, very outside of the box.”

Among the books she read was the Seuss classic “Oh, the Places You’ll Go!” According to a statement from the First Lady's office, the book is one of 10-year-old Barron Trump’s favorites. While at the center, Mrs. Trump also took to Twitter to share a photo from her visit.

“Honoring children,” she wrote as the caption for the picture, which features her showing the children a page from the book.

