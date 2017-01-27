Melania Trump appears on cover of Vanity Fair Mexico

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Updated: 2:52 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017 | Posted: 2:49 p.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2017
By Brianna Chambers
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
American headlines have been dominated by news of a cancelled meeting between President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Pena Nieto.
Despite the tensions between the two countries, including Trump's steadfast commitment to building a border wall between the nations, Melania Trump appears on the February issue of Mexico's Vanity Fair magazine.
">January 26, 2017
Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela como fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama.https://t.co/WP298EtGugpic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI— Vanity Fair Mexico (@VanityFairMX)https://t.co/WP298EtGugpic.twitter.com/ZUNOvkYaEI— Vanity Fair México (@VanityFairMX) January 26, 2017
Melania Trump, en portada de febrero. Un reportaje que desvela cómo fue el pasado de esta intrigante primera dama.
The issue promotes a report that details the first lady's past with a glamorous, diamond-clad cover image.
A teaser previews an article about her "turbulent" family background, how she deals with her husband and how she plans to become "the new Jackie Kennedy."
Below the tagline, a quote attributed to Melania Trump says: "I reject Botox and injections. I think they are harmful to the face and nerves. Everything is mine."
Inside the magazine, another article titled "The Misfortune of being Barron Trump" focuses on the president's youngest son.
According to ABC News, Melania Trump wasn't photographed or interviewed specifically for the Mexican Vanity Fair issue. The photos of Melania Trump that appear in the issue and the accompanying interview originally appeared in GQ magazine's April 2016 issue. Vanity Fair Mexico and GQ are both owned and operated by Conde Nast.
Donald Trump and President Enrique Pena Nieto were set to meet Tuesday, but Pena Nieto cancelled the meeting Thursday, the day of the magazine's release, after Trump tweeted, "If Mexico is unwilling to pay for the badly needed wall, then it would be better to cancel the upcoming meeting."
"This morning we have informed the White House I will not attend the working meeting planned for next Tuesday," Pena Nieto responded on Twitter. "Mexico reaffirms its willingness to work with the United States to reach agreements that benefit both nations."
"Unless Mexico will treat the United States fairly, with respect, such a meeting is fruitless, and I want to go a different route," Trump said Thursday during a news conference. "I have no choice."
