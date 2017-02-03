Megyn Kelly says 2016 election helped her marriage

DES MOINES, IA - JANUARY 28: Fox News anchor and debate moderator Megyn Kelly speaks with Republican Presidential candidate Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) after the Republican Presidential debate sponsored by Fox News and Google at the Iowa Events Center on January 28, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former Fox News host Megyn Kelly distinguished herself during the 2016 election cycle for being one of many journalists who refused to back down to Donald Trump, and her persistence while hosting a debate led to an infamous comment in which Trump said Kelly was “bleeding out of her whatever.” The now-President of the United States and the reporter maintained a feud, and Trump called Kelly an “overrated” and “lightweight” reporter who he had “no respect for.”

It's no surprise that Kelly called 2016 one of the “toughest years of (her) life.”

In a Facebook Live event streamed on Thursday, Kelly discussed her book, "Settle for More," reflected on the year and revealed how it affected her life, especially her marriage.

“That experience, while unpleasant to go through, allowed me the chance — an extraordinary chance — to grow in ways I would not otherwise have been provided. So it’s not that I would like to go through that again, but I did learn a lot about myself, and there were definitely benefits to it,” Kelly said. “I became even closer to my husband, I got to know myself better. I proved certain things to myself — about myself. My team and I got closer.

“Even a problem of that size, where you’re really not on the right end of the man who would ultimately become the president. While it may not be pleasant at the time, it’s an opportunity for you. It’s always an opportunity, so I think it’s helpful psychologically to sort of shift enormous problems into enormous opportunities.”