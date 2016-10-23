Megadeth founder plans coffee house in hometown

Follow us on

    David Ellefson, co-founder of Megadeth, is opening a coffee shop in his hometown.

    By Jared Leone

    Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    JACKSON, Minn. —

    David Ellefson has shredded bass riffs for years as a co-founder of the metal band Megadeth.

    Now he is grinding to a different beat -- coffee beans.

    While he still tours and plays, Ellefson’s latest venture brings him back to his hometown as a purveyor of coffee, according to the Pioneer Press.

    “I’ve been blessed to travel the world year after year as a musician, but my roots have always stayed in Jackson,” Ellefson said in a news release. “It’s a true honor for our coffee brand to have a retail shop on the main street I grew up on, and to serve the very community I was born and raised in. Aside from some great coffee and a fun rock 'n' roll atmosphere, our store is a go-to destination for coffee that also tells my story of heavy metal and global music history.”

    Ellefson Coffee Co. is expected to open in the spring and will feature custom coffee blends, albums and merchandise from Ellefson’s music label, along with a “Museum of Deth” displaying music memorabilia.

    Ellefson’s custom blends include “Roast in Peace,” Urban Legend,” and “Kenya Thrash.”

