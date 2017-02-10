McDonald’s worker comes through for autistic boy

By Bob D'Angelo

A worker at a McDonald’s restaurant in Indiana helped make an autistic boy’s day by securing a Teen Titans toy for the 7-year-old, WXIN reported.

Bonnie Kandel’s 7-year-old son, Leif, has autism. She says he had been asking for a specific Teen Titans toy from McDonald’s for several weeks.

“He is a picky eater and has a hard time letting things go when he gets fixated on something,” Kandel told WXIN.

The McDonald’s in Speedway did not have the toy Leif wanted, but there was one in the store’s display kiosk. An employee named TQ convinced her manager to allow the boy to have the toy he wanted.

“It took some convincing, I overheard, because this was not something they were supposed to do,” Kandel said.

TQ spent about 20 minutes dismantling the kiosk to get the toy for Leif.

“He was overjoyed and played with them for hours!” Kandel told WXIN.