Filet-O-Fish sales surge at McDonald's during Lent

Updated: 2:07 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017 | Posted: 1:53 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By Fiza Pirani
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Every March, McDonald’s sees a surge in sales of its Filet-O-Fish sandwiches.
According to a company spokesman, it’s primarily because of Lent.
Nearly 25 percent of the sandwiches sold during the year are sold during Lent, which begins on Ash Wednesday and runs for 40 days, ending just before Easter Sunday.
The dish’s existence dates back to the 1960s, when Cincinnati franchise owner Lou Groen noticed a drop in sales on Fridays when his Roman Catholic customers were observing Lent.
Groen convinced the food chain to launch a whitefish sandwich as an alternative menu item to its popular burgers.
Since its inception, the wild-caught Alaska pollock fish sandwiches have become a McDonald’s staple.
Social media users are jokingly taking to Twitter to express their excitement for “Filet-O-Fish Season,” some celebrating the discounts that many McDonald's restaurants offer on the sandwich on Fridays during Lent.
Take a look:
">March 1, 2017
Commence Filet-O-Fish season. #Lent— Caitlin N. (@catealli_15)#Lent— Caitlin N. (@catealli_15) March 1, 2017
Commence Filet-O-Fish season.
">March 1, 2017
It's Ash Wednesday. Which means it's gonna be lent fridays and Filet O Fish are gonna be sold for $1.59 again pic.twitter.com/XXghnR6AQT— HvyMtlLvr (@Artenomics)pic.twitter.com/XXghnR6AQT— HvyMtlLvr (@Artenomics) March 1, 2017
It's Ash Wednesday. Which means it's gonna be lent fridays and Filet O Fish are gonna be sold for $1.59 again
">February 27, 2017
The filet-o-fish is truly a staple in the Catholic community during Lent.— Ally (@allyportz11)February 27, 2017
The filet-o-fish is truly a staple in the Catholic community during Lent.— Ally (@allyportz11)
