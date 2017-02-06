Massive meteor lights up Chicago night sky

By Natalie Dreier

As many slept either in the sadness or joy of the Patriots winning another Super Bowl, lucky Chicagoans who happened to be awake around 1:30 a.m. got to see quite a show.

A large meteor lit up the sky from Illinois and Wisconsin, WGN reported.

While the huge green fireball was primarily in those states, there were reports as far west as Minnesota and as far east as New York.

