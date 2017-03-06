By Nicole Moschella

Rare.us

Hundreds of United States Marines are under investigation after allegedly sharing photos of nude service women and veterans, multiple media outlets are reporting.

According to the New York Daily News, the Marines may have shared hundreds or even thousands of nude photos in a private Facebook group since Jan. 30. The Center for Investigative Reporting reported that "more than 2 dozen women" were featured in the photos, which included their names and ranks.

“There is no place for this type of demeaning or degrading behavior in our corps,” Sgt. Major Ronald Green told CBS News. “Let me be perfectly clear: No person should be treated this way. It is inconsistent with our core values, and it impedes our ability to perform our mission.”



The War Horse is the first organization to make the news of the photos public. According to reports, a female corporal was photographed bending over to pick up equipment, and the photos drew several explicit comments on the Facebook group.

Some of the photos reportedly were shared with consent, while many were intended to be private.

The Marine Corps reportedly has fired a government contractor who shared the initial link to the images.