Mariah Carey's New Year's Eve performance panned on social media

By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

Mariah Carey's New Year’s Eve singing performance in New York City did not go as planned and whipped social media into a frenzy.

The singer appeared to give up on her performance due to technical difficulties on stage in Times Square during "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest."

Carey even stopped singing her song "Emotions," paced the stage and told the audience to finish the lyrics for her, The Associated Press reported.

She told the crowd, "I'm trying to be a good sport here."

After the song finished Carey looked exasperated.

She started saying, "That was," then she paused and finally finished by saying, "amazing."

For her last song, "We Belong Together" Carey makes it clear she was lip-syncing on stage, and did not do a very good job of hiding it. At the very end of the performance you can hear Carey say, "It’s not going to get better," and then walks off the stage.

Social media took her performance hard, with many people comparing it to 2016 "taking its final victim" and "killing her career."

"Even Milli Vanilli is embarrassed by Mariah Carey's debacle," one poster tweeted.

It ended an embarrassing day for Carey, whose staffers were so unfamiliar with schedule at Times Square that they asked "what time exactly does the ball drop," according to news reports.

More than 1 million Times Square revelers watched the crystal ball's descent that signaled the start of 2017.

