Man’s fiancée can’t stop buying at Kmart

He’s not even married yet, but a New Zealand man believes that a department store is ruining his future bliss because of its cheap and appealing products.

Alex Gadd of New Zealand wrote to Kmart Australia, voicing his displeasure that the store’s very affordable products are hampering his relationship. Gadd wrote to the store’s corporate office, explaining that his fiancée was spending too much time and money at Kmart, NewsHub reported.

"I am sick of coming home at least once a week to a new candle holder, frame, pot or pot stand," he wrote. "A man can only take so much and I am at my limit.

"Your products are too appealing and too cheap for her to resist."

According to NewsHub, Kmart did answer Gadd’s letter.

"Hi Alex, we're so sorry to hear that our highly appealing homewares and everyday low prices are driving a wedge between you and your fiancée," the company wrote. "Unfortunately, we do have new products coming out all the time and the likelihood of them arriving in your home seems high — it may be worth investing in some kind of blindfold before this happens."