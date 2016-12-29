Man who created red Solo cup dies

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:02 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016
By Natalie Dreier
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
You might not know his name, but you know his creation and a party isn't a party without it.
Robert Leo Hulseman is the man credited with creating the iconic red Solo cup, WCMH reported.
Hulseman died last week. He was 84.
According to his obituary, Hulseman started working at his father's Solo Cup Co. at the age of 18. His career spanned 60 years and he worked his way up to become president and CEO before retiring.
Creator of the Red Solo Cup dies at age 84 https://t.co/6BxCZykycVpic.twitter.com/l9FcfzkLUz— NBC4 Columbus (@nbc4i) December 29, 2016
Not only did Hulseman develop the red Solo cup, he also developed the "traveler lid."
While Solo wasn't the only company to develop a party cup, its design using a bright color and rings that mark serving sizes made it a top seller, People reported.
Hulseman died Dec. 21.
