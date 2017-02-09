Man sues Uber for $45M after app's glitch leads to divorce

By WPXI.com

An Uber app glitch is being blamed for ruining a marriage after it revealed that a woman's husband was cheating.

>> Read more trending stories

A French businessman is suing Uber for $45 million, claiming that the app led to his divorce.

The glitch, which appears to affect only iPhone users, allows account and location information to be revealed without requiring a password.

The man said he once used the Uber app on his wife's phone, and after that she was able to track his location and receive notifications, which revealed that he was not being faithful.

The couple has since divorced, according to French media reports. The man wants Uber to pay damages.