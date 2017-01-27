MIAMI, FL - JULY 08: Food is displayed in the freezer section of a grocery store July 8, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MIAMI, FL - JULY 08: Food is displayed in the freezer section of a grocery store July 8, 2014 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

By HotTopics.tv

A man who battled depression found a sense of purpose and happiness by performing acts of kindness for others.

>> Read more trending stories

Terry LaFaver regularly walks through his local grocery store in Manchester, Pennsylvania, searching for someone who looks like they could use a pick-me-up.

“I don’t call it paying it forward, because I know the people I’m picking won’t be able to pay it forward,” LaFaver told WPMT.

Terry doesn’t do what he does for recognition, but rather, it helps him move forward.

According to WPCH, in one of LaFaver’s darkest days, his friends believed he had committed suicide. They hadn't heard from him for an extended period of time because he had retreated into a deep depression.

It wasn’t long after that scare that LaFaver found his calling, and started going out of his way to help others.

Now, he visits several establishments in his town on a regular basis to pick up the bills for complete strangers.

He hopes other learn from him. He said it doesn’t even take any money to lift another person’s spirits. Sometimes, even opening the door for a stranger is enough to bring a smile to someone’s face.

“It doesn’t take money to do that,” LaFaver said.

LaFaver, who said he isn't a rich man, does the good deed four or five times a week. He told WPMT he lives off of his retirement money and half a pension. He pays his bills first, then budgets the rest of his money to perform acts of service.

Watch the inspiring story below: