Man stabs son to death after night of heavy drinking, police say

Posted: 1:00 p.m. Monday, Feb. 13, 2017
By Jared Leone
Cox Media Group National Content Desk
KANSAS CITY, Mo. —
A man stabbed his son to death early Sunday during a bout of heavy drinking, according to WDAF.
The 27-year-old victim and the suspect have not been named pending charges, WDAF reported.
"The drinking demon jumped in, and that's when things changed," the victim’s grandmother told WDAF. "I wish (he) had a better future, but I guess he does now where he is. Better one than he had here on Earth."
Police said they took a person into custody after the incident but charges have not yet been filed, according to WDAF.
