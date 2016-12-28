Man reunited with car lost at parking garage 6 months ago

Grateful brothers near Sydney, Australia saved for 10 years to buy their mother a new BMW for Christmas. They said they wanted to thank her for taking care of them for so long.

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man who had not seen his car since a friend left it in a parking garage six months ago was reunited with it Friday, police said.

The owner let a friend borrow his BMW to drive from Scotland to Etihad Stadium in Manchester to attend a Stone Roses concert. The friend parked the car in the multistory garage but after the show could not remember where it had been parked, according to the Manchester Evening News.

They spent the next five days searching for it.

The owner reported the car as lost or stolen in August.

Greater Manchester police found the vehicle Friday. After searching their records, they contacted the owner about the good and bad news.

While the car was found, it could cost more than $6,168 in parking fees.