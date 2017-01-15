Man reels in massive 800-pound bluefin tuna

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 15, 2017
By WSOCTV.com
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. —
A North Carolina fisherman recently reeled in the biggest catch of his life -- a 800-pound bluefin tuna.
Tommy Adkins, of Reidsville, North Carolina, said he caught the enormous tuna Wednesday at Radio Island Marina in Morehead City.
Adkins is a part-time commercial fisherman who said he targets mainly mahi-mahi, wahoo and Atlantic bluefin tuna for export to Tokyo.
He said he battled with the massive fish for more than three hours before getting it on board. Adkins said the tuna was 106 inches long and weighed more than 800 pounds.
“He is by far the biggest fish I have ever seen, much less caught,” Adkins said. “Turns out that he is the biggest bluefin tuna that has been caught in Morehead City this season, and is expected to bring the highest sales price as well.”
Portside Marina in Morehead City, which buys tuna from fishermen, confirmed the catch.
© 2017 Cox Media Group. By using this website,
you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about careers at Cox Media Group
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationForm *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Already have an account? Sign In{* #registrationFormBlank *} {* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* traditionalRegistration_displayName *} {* traditionalRegistration_emailAddressBlank *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordBlank *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirmBlank *} {* agreeToTerms *}
We have sent you a confirmation email. Please check your email and click on the link to activate your account.
We look forward to seeing you frequently. Visit us and sign in to update your profile, receive the latest news and keep up to date with mobile alerts.
Don't worry, it happens. We'll send you a link to create a new password.{* #forgotPasswordForm *} {* forgotPassword_emailAddress *}
We have sent you an email with a link to change your password.
We've sent an email with instructions to create a new password. Your existing password has not been changed.
To sign in you must verify your email address. Fill out the form below and we'll send you an email to verify.{* #resendVerificationForm *} {* resendVerification_emailAddress *}
Check your email for a link to verify your email address.
You're Almost Done!
Select a display name and password{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *} {* traditionalRegistration_password *} {* traditionalRegistration_passwordConfirm *}
Tell us about yourself{* registration_firstName *} {* registration_lastName *} {* registration_postalZip *} {* registration_birthday *} {* registration_gender *} {* agreeToTerms *}