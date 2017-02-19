Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 6:04 a.m. Sunday, Feb. 19, 2017
By WFTV.com
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. —
A Florida man shot by an Orange County deputy outside the World Wrestling Entertainment facilities tried Friday to persuade a judge to grant him bond.
But his outbursts in court prompted the judge to deny the motion.
Armando Montalvo originally got bond until he was picked up by authorities again.
In August 2015, video captured Montalvo outside the WWE facilities trying to find a female wrestler on whom he was fixated, investigators said.
He banged on the glass door and rolled on the ground, they said.
The video shows him running toward responding deputies, who opened fire, hitting Montalvo.
He was charged with aggravated assault on a law-enforcement officer and trespassing.
Montalvo spent six weeks in jail before posting bond Oct. 6.
In court Friday, he had a few outbursts while trying to make his case for bond, blaming deputies for shooting him.
“I’m the victim here. I was shot by police,” Montalvo said.
Montalvo’s father testified that Montalvo is mentally ill.
He said Montalvo has borderline personality disorder and schizophrenia, and without his medication, he tends to have outbursts.
But the state gave those same reasons to argue that Montalvo should stay in jail, and the judge agreed.
Since the incident at WWE, Montalvo has been charged again with battery.
Montalvo was arrested again last month outside the Independent Bar in downtown Orlando.
He was charged with violating his bond conditions when he took a vacuum hose and put one end in his pants and the other up a woman’s skirt.
The violation landed him behind bars with no bond, and he must stay in jail until his trial.
