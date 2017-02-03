Man kills wife then takes children to school, police say

By Jared Leone

Cox Media Group National Content Desk

A man stabbed his wife, then took their children to school where they reported the incident, authorities said.

Vicente Roldan-Marron, 46, had been arguing with his wife Yadira Gomez after they went to church on Sunday.

When the couple started fighting their three children went downstairs. At some point they heard their father say: “Why did I do that?” and “It was really dumb.”

The 9-year-old boy went back upstairs and saw his mother covered in blood, lying on the bedroom floor.

Gomez was stabbed repeatedly with a butcher knife, which was found near her lifeless, bloodied body, police said.

The children woke their father and asked him to take them to school Monday, where they told their teacher what happened.

Roldan-Marron said he blacked out after drinking and taking pills, according to investigators. He told police he must have killed Gomez but did not remember what happened. Roldan-Marron said any of his wounds were self-inflicted.

Roldan-Marron was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and armed criminal action. He is being held on a $500,000 bond.

A crowdsource funding site was set up to help Gomez’ children.