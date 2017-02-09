Follow us on

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic

recent on-air advertisers

Now Playing

News-Talk 740 KRMG
Tulsa's 24-Hour News, ...
Listen Live

Updated: 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 | Posted: 5:10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017

Man convicted of statutory rape ordered to not have sex until marriage

Cody Herrera
Photo credit: Twin Falls County Jail

Related

More News Headlines

More

Hot Right Now

More

By Chelsea Todaro

Palm Beach Post

TWIN FALLS, Idaho —

As part of a sentence, a judge in Idaho ordered that a 19-year-old convicted of statutory rape cannot have sex with anyone until he is married.

Cody Herrera pleaded guilty to statutory rape of a 14-year-old girl in March 2015 and received a sentence of five to 15 years in prison, the Times-News reports. 

The judge said that if Herrera completes his celibacy requirement, he will be released early on probation. 

>> Read more trending news

Before the sentencing, Herrera told the judge he’s had 34 sexual partners. 

“I have never seen that level of sexual activity by a 19-year-old,” the judge said to the Times-News.

A professor told the Times-News that the judge’s celibacy sentence could be unconstitutional, and if Herrera appealed the sentence, “He would win.” 

Read more at magicvalley.com.

 
 

Trending News

 
 