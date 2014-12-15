By Jared Leone

A man caught on video dragging his dog behind his motorized scooter was arrested and charged with animal cruelty on Thursday, police said.

A neighbor saw Mario Cardona, 59, with the tethered German shepherd, and started taking video of the incident, according to the Houston Chronicle.

Within 15 hours of posting the video on social media, Cardona was charged.

"I turn around. I see him dragging his dog from the middle of street all the way to second driveway. I'm out of my car yelling at him, asking him 'What are you doing? What's wrong with you?' And he just keeps going telling me to mind my own business, it's his dog he can do whatever he wants,” Melissa Torrez told KGBT.

She said Cardona pulled the dog about two blocks.

“You know something like this is great because somebody actually provided us with video evidence,” Mission Police Lt. Jody Tittle told WANE. “Sometimes animal cruelty is hard to prove, you know, as bad as that may sound.”

The German shepherd mix named G2, was in good health, according to Mission Animal Control. The dog remains in their custody, according to WANE.

Cardona was being held on $10,000 bond, according to KGBT.