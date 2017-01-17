Man attacked by dogs near where boy was killed last week

By Nefertiti Jaquez

Police say there was another dog attack in the same Atlanta neighborhood where a child was killed last week.

John Bullips, 48, reportedly was walking along Chappell Road in southwest Atlanta early Monday when he was attacked by two dogs.

“It was two dogs and they had the man in the middle of the street. If we wouldn’t have done anything, they would have killed that man,” a witness said.

One neighbor, who declined to be identified, says he saw grisly chaos and for a split-second feared for his own life.

“I panicked at first, but I couldn’t just stand here and watch something happen to the man,” the neighbor said.

Police said that when officers arrived to the scene, Bullips was not alert or conscious but was breathing. Medics rushed him to the hospital.

Bullips suffered injuries on his arms and face. He is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital.

Police say both dogs involved in the attack were pit bull mixes. Animal control captured both dogs, and one has already been put down.

The attack comes just one week after two dogs mauled two children less than a mile away.

A 6-year-old boy died, and his classmate was seriously hurt as they tried to make their way to their bus stop.

Now people living in this neighborhood are panicking every time they see a dog roaming the area.

"People should be able to walk up and down the street freely without having to worry about getting bit by dogs,” neighbor Rayveen Burke said.

Police are warning people who live in the area to be vigilant.

“As always, be aware of your surroundings, but if you see any loose dogs please give us a call or animal control a call,” Atlanta police officer Lisa Bender said.