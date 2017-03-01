Man asks girlfriend to marry him after police 'arrest' her

Tulsa's 24-Hour News, Weather and Traffic
Posted: 12:38 p.m. Wednesday, March 1, 2017
By HotTopics.TV
GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. —
Two police officers helped a man pull off an epic proposal to his girlfriend, complete with a fake arrest.
"I don't get in trouble so when the officer asked me to get out of the car, my stomach dropped," Brooklyn Schrupp, 20, told ABC News. "That was perfect for us. I know how much he loves his job and my whole family is in law enforcement so it was really sweet."
Schrupp's boyfriend, Greg Morris, is a correctional officer in Tennessee. He popped the question on Feb. 24 after he solicited the help of Medina police Officer Kevin Vester and Officer Steven Morgan of the Gibson County Sheriff's Office.
The officers pulled Schrupp and Morris over and told the 20-year-old that she owed money for a traffic violation and her license was suspended. They told her they had no choice but to arrest her.
"I said (to Schrupp), 'Stay calm. We are going to work it out.'" Morris told ABC News. "(Morgan) said, 'Anyone in the back of the car has to get cuffed.'"
The officers "released" her a short time later, and a moment after that, Morris was down on one knee.
"I wasn't focused on anything else going on around me," Schrupp told ABC News. "I was just focused on him going down on one knee."
She said yes.
"She thought it was a great prank," Morris told ABC News. "She took it really, really well and enjoyed it. I wouldn't have done it if it was something she wouldn't have taken well. We're still laughing three days later ... seeing her laugh is the ultimate goal."
