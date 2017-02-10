Investigators said Lytle, 42, sent the text message to his former employer by mistake. His former employer called police.

Detectives arrested a Washington man for allegedly trying to hire someone to kill his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Jeff Lytle sent a text message asking someone named "Shayne" to kill his family for the insurance money.

He promised to share the $1.5 million policy with "Shayne."

KIRO-TV obtained the court documents that contain the text messages investigators say Lytle sent the man he wanted to hire to kill his family.

"Hey Shayne, how's it going? You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife? I'm going to take you up on that offer," messages read, according to the court documents. "Life insurance is worth 1 million, and if you want a (bonus) you can kill (daughter.) Her life insurance is 500K.

"If you can make it look like a robbery gone wrong or make it a accident she works at Walmart she gets off at 11:00.

"I'll split everything with the insurance 50/50."

Monroe police arrested Lytle at his home on Wednesday afternoon for charges of two counts of criminal solicitation for murder in the first degree and domestic violence.

Lytle appeared in court in Snohomish County Thursday afternoon. The judge set his bail at $1 million.

KIRO-TV talked to Lytle's roommate outside his Monroe house on Thursday afternoon. German Ellano knew something was going on, but didn't understand that Lytle was arrested for trying to hire someone to kill his wife and daughter. Ellano wondered if it could be a misunderstanding.

"He's not going to do something like that," said Ellano.

According to court documents, Lytle told investigators he wrote those texts to "vent" and that he had no intention of sending them to anyone, that it must have been a mistake.

He even told investigators that maybe his 4-year-old daughter sent the text messages, investigators said. Prosecutors believe Lytle sent them and wanted his wife and daughter killed.